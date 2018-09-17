CrowdCoin Market Capitalization Hits $54,704.00 (CRC)

CrowdCoin (CURRENCY:CRC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One CrowdCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, CrowdCoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. CrowdCoin has a total market capitalization of $54,704.00 and $119.00 worth of CrowdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000791 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003131 BTC.

CrowdCoin Profile

CrowdCoin (CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2013. CrowdCoin’s total supply is 4,369,640 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,640 coins. CrowdCoin’s official website is crowdcoin.site . CrowdCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrowdCoin_CRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CrowdCoin is /r/CrowdCoinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CrowdCoin Coin Trading

CrowdCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

