Croda International (CRDA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,300 ($69.04) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRDA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.52) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($70.99) price objective (up from GBX 5,100 ($66.43)) on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,300 ($56.01) to GBX 4,700 ($61.22) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,300 ($56.01) to GBX 4,600 ($59.92) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,722.73 ($61.52).

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 5,142 ($66.98) on Friday. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 3,461 ($45.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,668 ($60.81).

Croda International (LON:CRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 100.20 ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 100 ($1.30) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Croda International had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 17.16%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy purchased 55 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,021 ($65.40) per share, with a total value of £2,761.55 ($3,597.17). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 891 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,867.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.