Critical Survey: Vale (VALE) versus Vedanta Resources (VDNRF)

Vale (OTCMKTS: VDNRF) and Vedanta Resources (OTCMKTS:VDNRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Vale has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta Resources has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

20.0% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Vale pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vedanta Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Vale pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and Vedanta Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 13.17% 17.47% 8.19% Vedanta Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vale and Vedanta Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 0 4 9 0 2.69 Vedanta Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vale presently has a consensus target price of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 10.94%. Given Vale’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than Vedanta Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vale and Vedanta Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $33.97 billion 2.04 $5.51 billion $1.35 9.81 Vedanta Resources $11.52 billion 0.26 -$22.70 million N/A N/A

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Vedanta Resources.

Summary

Vale beats Vedanta Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vale

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel, as well as its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas. In addition, it operates as a power producer with an installed capacity of 8.4 gigawatts of thermal based power generation and 274 megawatts of wind power generation. Further, the company engages in the port operations business in India; mining, smelting, and refining copper, aluminum, zinc, and iron ore; and gold and silver processing activity. Additionally, it provides accommodation and catering services; and leases medical equipment, as well as offers related building and conducting services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Vedanta Resources plc is a subsidiary of Volcan Investments Limited.

