Critical Review: SeaSpine (SPNE) versus 3M (MMM)

SeaSpine (NYSE: MMM) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SeaSpine alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SeaSpine and 3M, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 4 0 3.00 3M 3 6 6 0 2.20

SeaSpine presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.99%. 3M has a consensus target price of $229.87, indicating a potential upside of 10.58%. Given 3M’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 3M is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Dividends

3M pays an annual dividend of $5.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SeaSpine does not pay a dividend. 3M pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 3M has raised its dividend for 59 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeaSpine and 3M’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $131.81 million 1.78 -$32.11 million ($2.58) -6.16 3M $31.66 billion 3.85 $4.86 billion $9.17 22.67

3M has higher revenue and earnings than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SeaSpine has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of 3M shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -21.75% -27.65% -21.65% 3M 13.44% 51.31% 15.64%

Summary

3M beats SeaSpine on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, strips, and resorbable mesh. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in minimally invasive, complex, deformity, and degenerative procedures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, and protective materials; and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.