Critical Comparison: Hurricane Energy (HRCXF) & Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

Hurricane Energy (NYSE: RNGR) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hurricane Energy and Ranger Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A Ranger Energy Services -5.73% -2.77% -2.00%

This table compares Hurricane Energy and Ranger Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ranger Energy Services $154.00 million 0.85 -$6.59 million ($0.78) -10.59

Hurricane Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ranger Energy Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hurricane Energy and Ranger Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurricane Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ranger Energy Services 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ranger Energy Services has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.36%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than Hurricane Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of Ranger Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ranger Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ranger Energy Services beats Hurricane Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax. Hurricane Energy plc has 37 million barrels of 2P reserves in the Lancaster field; controls 100% of 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent 2C contingent resources; and has 935 million stock barrels of oil in Best Case prospective resources in the Warwick prospect. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services. It also rents equipment, such as power swivels, well control packages, hydraulic catwalks, frac tanks, pipe racks, pipe handling tools, and other equipment; and offers wireline, snubbing, and fluid management services. In addition, the company owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points. It serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

