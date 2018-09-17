Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) Stake Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,423,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,398 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. were worth $35,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 4,560,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,589,000 after purchasing an additional 588,091 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 219,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ CRESY opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

