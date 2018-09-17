Creditbit (CRB) Hits Market Cap of $561,729.00

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. During the last week, Creditbit has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Creditbit has a market cap of $561,729.00 and approximately $3,195.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.82 or 0.03002648 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000377 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001249 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002071 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Creditbit Profile

Creditbit (CRB) is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,692,700 tokens. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

