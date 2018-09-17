Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (STM) a €27.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STM. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.63 ($25.15).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €19.87 ($23.10) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

