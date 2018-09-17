Creatio Price Hits $0.0019 (XCRE)

Creatio (CURRENCY:XCRE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Creatio has a market capitalization of $39,016.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Creatio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creatio coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creatio has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creatio alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00039177 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007446 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000306 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000768 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio Profile

XCRE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2016. Creatio’s total supply is 20,520,514 coins. Creatio’s official website is xcreatio.com . Creatio’s official Twitter account is @creatioteam

Creatio Coin Trading

Creatio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creatio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creatio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creatio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creatio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creatio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.