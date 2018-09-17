Craig Hallum Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lithia Motors (LAD)

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) in a research report released on Thursday.

LAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stephens cut shares of Lithia Motors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $126.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

In other news, insider John F. North acquired 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,769.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,491.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Holzshu acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.23 per share, with a total value of $102,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,932.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,673,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

