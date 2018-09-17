Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Shares Bought by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,783,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $146.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $150.05 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.01 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

