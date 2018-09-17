Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY (USLV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY (NASDAQ:USLV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,198 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 1,193,878 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,718,084 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY by 75.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY by 65.8% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter.

USLV opened at $5.81 on Monday. Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $13.87.

