Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $383,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $229.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $218.89 and a one year high of $275.31. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $2,019,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.69.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

