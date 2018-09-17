Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $248,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $104,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $105,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $109,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 11,166.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $112.17 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.36 and a 12-month high of $122.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

