Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,199 Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $116,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $177,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $182,000. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $217,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:SLF opened at $38.79 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.32. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.63%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

