Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,941 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cotiviti were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cotiviti during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cotiviti during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cotiviti during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Cotiviti during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cotiviti during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COTV stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $44.76.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.38 million. Cotiviti had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. research analysts expect that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cotiviti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cotiviti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cotiviti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Olefson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Beaulieu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $222,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

