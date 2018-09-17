Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on Corporacion America Airports from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Shares of Corporacion America Airports stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 97,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,051. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. Corporacion America Airports has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. equities analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 20.1% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,851,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after acquiring an additional 811,475 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the first quarter worth about $21,354,000. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter worth about $13,680,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 26.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 324,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 10.8% during the second quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,076,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 104,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

