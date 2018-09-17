Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $98.27 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3,180.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,165,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068,751 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $98,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,473,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 192,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.80 to $31.17 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 65,500 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 7,690 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.48 per share, with a total value of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,034.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $33.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $205.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

