Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Position Lowered by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned approximately 0.11% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of CTB opened at $30.20 on Monday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.75 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 13.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTB shares. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

