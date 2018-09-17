Contrasting QUALCOMM (QCOM) and Superconductor Technologies (SCON)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: SCON) and Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QUALCOMM and Superconductor Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM $22.29 billion 4.95 $2.47 billion $3.78 19.87 Superconductor Technologies $450,000.00 14.67 -$9.52 million ($9.10) -0.24

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Superconductor Technologies. Superconductor Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QUALCOMM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for QUALCOMM and Superconductor Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM 1 9 12 0 2.50 Superconductor Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

QUALCOMM presently has a consensus target price of $70.17, suggesting a potential downside of 6.56%. Superconductor Technologies has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,295.35%. Given Superconductor Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Superconductor Technologies is more favorable than QUALCOMM.

Dividends

QUALCOMM pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Superconductor Technologies does not pay a dividend. QUALCOMM pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QUALCOMM has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares QUALCOMM and Superconductor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM -18.41% 19.06% 7.56% Superconductor Technologies -546.61% -162.60% -136.79%

Risk and Volatility

QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Superconductor Technologies on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, wideband CDMA, CDMA time division duplex, and/or long term evolution standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including automotive, Internet of things, mobile, data center, and healthcare for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications, and new industry segments. The company also provides products and services for mobile health; products designed for the implementation of small cells; development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors; and software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators. In addition, it licenses chipset technology, and products and services for use in data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

