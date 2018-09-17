Contrasting Luxoft (LXFT) & Virtusa (VRTU)

Luxoft (NASDAQ: VRTU) and Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Luxoft and Virtusa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxoft 0 6 4 0 2.40 Virtusa 0 2 4 1 2.86

Luxoft presently has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. Virtusa has a consensus price target of $62.71, indicating a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Luxoft’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Luxoft is more favorable than Virtusa.

Risk and Volatility

Luxoft has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtusa has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Luxoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Virtusa shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Virtusa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luxoft and Virtusa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxoft 6.09% 15.44% 11.90% Virtusa -0.80% 7.38% 3.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luxoft and Virtusa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxoft $906.77 million 1.70 $57.01 million $2.09 21.87 Virtusa $1.02 billion 1.70 $1.25 million $0.89 65.51

Luxoft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virtusa. Luxoft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtusa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Luxoft beats Virtusa on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services. Its products and platforms include Populus, a tool chain for human machine interface (HMI) design and development, and the deployment of automotive user interfaces for distributed embedded systems; Qt Automotive Suite, which enables developers to create stunning user experience and ease the integration toward the system backend; AllView, an user-experience demonstrator; software tools and consulting services focused on scheduling analysis, architecture optimization, and timing verification; Pelux, a base development platform; and ARP, an automotive hardware reference platform. It serves financial services, automotive and transport, healthcare and life sciences, travel and aviation, technology, telecom, energy, and other industries. The company operates in North America, Europe, Russia, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Luxoft Holding, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. It also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, the company offers application outsourcing services comprising application maintenance and support, applications enhancement, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure, and remote application monitoring and support services; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, it offers digital engineering and operational excellence services-based, and transformational solutions. The company provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Southborough, Massachusetts.

