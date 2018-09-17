Contrasting Hudbay Minerals (HBM) and Southern Copper (SCCO)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: SCCO) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

58.1% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hudbay Minerals and Southern Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 4 4 0 2.50 Southern Copper 4 4 2 0 1.80

Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 84.07%. Southern Copper has a consensus target price of $46.36, suggesting a potential upside of 12.08%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Southern Copper.

Volatility and Risk

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hudbay Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Southern Copper pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Hudbay Minerals pays out 3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Southern Copper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.36 billion 0.87 $163.89 million $0.57 7.98 Southern Copper $6.65 billion 4.80 $728.50 million N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Hudbay Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals 13.40% 8.66% 3.96% Southern Copper 13.78% 15.50% 7.14%

Summary

Southern Copper beats Hudbay Minerals on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and three SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. It has interests in 44,182 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 148,122 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 64,899 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 36,387 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,298 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.