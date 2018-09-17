Contrasting EVO Payments (EVOP) & OmniComm Systems (OMCM)

OmniComm Systems (NASDAQ: EVOP) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of OmniComm Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OmniComm Systems and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniComm Systems 8.66% -14.23% 25.40% EVO Payments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OmniComm Systems and EVO Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A EVO Payments 0 6 3 0 2.33

EVO Payments has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential downside of 11.25%. Given EVO Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OmniComm Systems and EVO Payments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniComm Systems $26.98 million 2.13 $2.96 million N/A N/A EVO Payments $504.75 million 4.13 -$40.24 million N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EVO Payments.

Summary

EVO Payments beats OmniComm Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OmniComm Systems Company Profile

OmniComm Systems, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company worldwide. The company engages in the provision of Web-based electronic data capture (EDC) and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools designed to make the overall Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and support services. The company sells its products through its direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization, and settlement and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an intermediary between merchants and card networks. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

