Contrasting Community First Bancshares (CFBI) & LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB)

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ: LTXB) and LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Community First Bancshares alerts:

Community First Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegacyTexas Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Community First Bancshares and LegacyTexas Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community First Bancshares N/A -0.02% -0.01% LegacyTexas Financial Group 22.39% 11.24% 1.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community First Bancshares and LegacyTexas Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A LegacyTexas Financial Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

LegacyTexas Financial Group has a consensus price target of $48.92, suggesting a potential upside of 8.45%. Given LegacyTexas Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LegacyTexas Financial Group is more favorable than Community First Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community First Bancshares and LegacyTexas Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community First Bancshares $12.43 million 7.06 N/A N/A N/A LegacyTexas Financial Group $410.44 million 5.32 $89.49 million $2.18 20.70

LegacyTexas Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Community First Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Community First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of LegacyTexas Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Community First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of LegacyTexas Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

LegacyTexas Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Community First Bancshares does not pay a dividend. LegacyTexas Financial Group pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LegacyTexas Financial Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

LegacyTexas Financial Group beats Community First Bancshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities; and offers money transfer and other banking services. It operates through a main office and two branch offices in Covington, Georgia; and a loan production office in Bogart, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is based in Covington, Georgia. Community First Bancshares, Inc. is a subsidiary of Community First Bancshares, MHC.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's lending products comprise commercial and consumer real estate loans; secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans; permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences; construction and land loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and title services. As of January 23, 2018, the company had 3 administrative offices, 44 full-service branches, and 1 commercial loan production office located in Houston, Texas, as well as a Warehouse Purchase Program office located in Littleton, Colorado. The company was formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. in January 2015. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Community First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.