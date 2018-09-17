Contrasting Coeur Mining (CDE) and Sibanye Gold (SBGL)

Coeur Mining (NYSE: SBGL) and Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

This table compares Coeur Mining and Sibanye Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $709.60 million 1.44 -$1.31 million $0.02 273.50 Sibanye Gold $3.45 billion 0.17 -$334.13 million ($0.04) -61.00

Coeur Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sibanye Gold. Sibanye Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Coeur Mining has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Gold has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Coeur Mining and Sibanye Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sibanye Gold 1 2 2 0 2.20

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus price target of $9.71, indicating a potential upside of 77.48%. Given Coeur Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Sibanye Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Sibanye Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Sibanye Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -0.67% -0.32% -0.16% Sibanye Gold N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Sibanye Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota. The Company also owns interest in the La Preciosa silver-gold project located in the State of Durango in northern Mexico. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its silver and gold concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States and China. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. The company owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations in the West Witwatersrand region and the southern Free State province of South Africa; and underground and surface PGM operations in the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, and Montana in the United States. It also owns and manages extraction and processing facilities to produce gold doré; recycles PGMs from catalytic materials and other industrial sources; and operates a smelter and base metal refinery. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Westonaria, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.