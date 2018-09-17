Contrasting Arlington Asset Investment (AI) and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (BLMC)

Arlington Asset Investment (OTCMKTS: BLMC) and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlington Asset Investment $121.25 million 2.38 $17.43 million $0.66 15.20 BILOXI MARSH LA/SH $100,000.00 233.48 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

Arlington Asset Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Dividends

Arlington Asset Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. BILOXI MARSH LA/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Arlington Asset Investment pays out 227.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arlington Asset Investment and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlington Asset Investment 0 3 1 0 2.25 BILOXI MARSH LA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arlington Asset Investment presently has a consensus target price of $13.08, indicating a potential upside of 30.44%. Given Arlington Asset Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arlington Asset Investment is more favorable than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Arlington Asset Investment has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlington Asset Investment -24.83% -8.69% -0.70% BILOXI MARSH LA/SH -18.15% N/A N/A

Summary

Arlington Asset Investment beats BILOXI MARSH LA/SH on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH Company Profile

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

