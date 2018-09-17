Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

CBPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Continental Building Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

In related news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 10,000 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBPX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,086. Continental Building Products has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Continental Building Products will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.