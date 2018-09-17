Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Connecticut Water Service alerts:

CTWS opened at $68.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Connecticut Water Service has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.18 million, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of -0.09.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.45). Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the second quarter worth $261,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 24.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the second quarter worth $301,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 34.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Connecticut Water Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connecticut Water Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.