ConforMIS (CFMS) Shares Up 15.3%

Shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 587,903 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 495,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price objective on ConforMIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $70.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 64.66% and a negative return on equity of 94.69%. The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.52 million. equities analysts expect that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConforMIS in the first quarter valued at $4,408,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ConforMIS by 104.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,006,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ConforMIS by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,539 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConforMIS in the first quarter valued at $3,191,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in ConforMIS by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 455,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.