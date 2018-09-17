Comparing pdvWireless (PDVW) and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (NTTYY)

pdvWireless (OTCMKTS: NTTYY) and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares pdvWireless and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless $6.36 million 70.27 -$24.56 million ($2.33) -13.22 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone $106.55 billion 0.83 $8.21 billion $4.12 10.80

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than pdvWireless. pdvWireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares pdvWireless and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless -517.89% -16.02% -15.06% Nippon Telegraph & Telephone 7.70% 8.49% 4.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of pdvWireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of pdvWireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. pdvWireless does not pay a dividend. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for pdvWireless and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score pdvWireless 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone 0 1 1 0 2.50

pdvWireless presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.56%. Given pdvWireless’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe pdvWireless is more favorable than Nippon Telegraph & Telephone.

Summary

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone beats pdvWireless on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc., a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its TeamConnect services to customers indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

About Nippon Telegraph & Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunication equipment, system integration, and other telecommunications-related services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business. The company offers regional communications services, such as intra-prefectural communications services and related ancillary services; long distance and international communications services comprising inter-prefectural communications services, international communications business, solutions business, and related services; mobile communications services, which include mobile phone and related services; and data communications services consisting of system integration and network system services. It also provides financial services, such as issuing leases and credit cards; real estate services, including building rentals and apartment sales; systems development services; and construction-related services, such as the design, construction, and maintenance of buildings. In addition, the company engages in strategic planning, designing, installing, and operating data communications systems and computer network-based information systems, as well as providing IT services. As of March 31, 2017, it had 20,053 thousand broadband service subscriptions; 919 thousand ADSL service subscriptions; 21,336 thousand fixed-line telephone service subscriptions and ISDN service subscriptions; 11,231 thousand ISP service subscriptions; and 74,880 thousand mobile broadband and voice communications service subscribers. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

