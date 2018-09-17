Colony Group LLC Sells 610 Shares of PTC Inc (PTC)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $105.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.27. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.95 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PTC from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PTC from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $130,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Miller sold 34,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $3,175,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,733 shares of company stock valued at $9,521,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

