Colony Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Scpharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.13% of Scpharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Scpharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Scpharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Scpharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. Scpharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. research analysts predict that Scpharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

