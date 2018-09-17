Colony Group LLC Invests $229,000 in Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Stock

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBT. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Welbilt by 6,330.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $196,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBT shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on Welbilt in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Welbilt from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. CL King started coverage on Welbilt in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 target price on Welbilt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Welbilt had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

