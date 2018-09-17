Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (MIE) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

MIE opened at $10.50 on Monday. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

