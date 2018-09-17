Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CCE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Shares of CCE opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,873,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,524 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

