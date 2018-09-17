Clorox (CLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.48

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.48 and last traded at $151.86, with a volume of 23532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

Get Clorox alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Clorox news, EVP Linda J. Rendle sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $56,658.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $501,309.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,268 shares of company stock worth $4,196,686 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 82.8% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 49,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 7.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $73,819,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.