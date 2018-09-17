Clearway Energy Inc Class C (NYLD) PT Set at $20.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 price target on Clearway Energy Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy Inc Class C from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy Inc Class C has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc Class C stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Clearway Energy Inc Class C has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Clearway Energy Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.39 million. Clearway Energy Inc Class C had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.42%. sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy Inc Class C will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy Inc Class C’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Clearway Energy Inc Class C’s payout ratio is presently 158.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy Inc Class C by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy Inc Class C during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy Inc Class C by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 61,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy Inc Class C during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy Inc Class C by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 21,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW).

