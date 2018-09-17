Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,932 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,058,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,670,000 after buying an additional 994,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,997,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,998 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,330,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,592,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,744,000 after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 318.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,557,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,274 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $108.06 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $111.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2293 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

