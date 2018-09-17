Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $31.23 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

