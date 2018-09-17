ClearCoin (XCLR) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges

ClearCoin (CURRENCY:XCLR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, ClearCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. ClearCoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $4,783.00 worth of ClearCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClearCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016059 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000296 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00267451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00149870 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.99 or 0.06146760 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008263 BTC.

About ClearCoin

ClearCoin’s genesis date was January 8th, 2018. ClearCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,873,733 tokens. ClearCoin’s official Twitter account is @clearcoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClearCoin is clearcoin.co . The official message board for ClearCoin is clearcoin.co/blog . The Reddit community for ClearCoin is /r/clearcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ClearCoin Token Trading

ClearCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

