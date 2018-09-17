C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $602.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) will post $602.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for C&J Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $593.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $611.00 million. C&J Energy Services reported sales of $442.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C&J Energy Services.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $610.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.66 million. C&J Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CJ. Citigroup reduced their target price on C&J Energy Services from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Guggenheim downgraded C&J Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded C&J Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CJ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 81.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CJ stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.66. C&J Energy Services has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $36.57.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

