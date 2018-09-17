City (CHCO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of City in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of City from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $77.00 price objective on shares of City and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. City presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of CHCO opened at $78.83 on Thursday. City has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $83.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.59 million. City had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 13.85%. analysts anticipate that City will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $322,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,679. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $26,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $478,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,156 shares of company stock valued at $748,892 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in City by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in City in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in City by 36.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in City by 4.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in City by 3.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

