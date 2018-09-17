Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 2,709,508 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709,508 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,522,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,335,000 after purchasing an additional 583,833 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,709,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,121,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,158 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.9% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 894,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 124.7% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 171,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 95,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.06. CNH Industrial NV has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.85.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

