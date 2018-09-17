Citadel Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Position in National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Western Life Group worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in National Western Life Group by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $322.50 on Monday. National Western Life Group Inc has a 12 month low of $276.00 and a 12 month high of $368.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.22.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $174.66 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

