Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 14,872 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 188.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDLV. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,417,000 after acquiring an additional 259,346 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32,827 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,226 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

