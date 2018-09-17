Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 133,182 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,498,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292,187 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5,651.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,910,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,903 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4,313.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,814,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 565.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,532,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $194,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,446 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 12,425,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $475,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,806 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $225.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.76.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,150 shares of company stock worth $9,557,825. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

