Christopher J. Munyan Buys 2,000 Shares of CSS Industries Inc (CSS) Stock

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) CEO Christopher J. Munyan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CSS traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,887. CSS Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $126.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get CSS Industries alerts:

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.68). CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $64.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. equities research analysts anticipate that CSS Industries Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. CSS Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSS Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CSS Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of CSS Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CSS Industries by 216.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 146,508 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CSS Industries during the second quarter worth about $735,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in CSS Industries during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CSS Industries by 146.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in CSS Industries during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CSS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.