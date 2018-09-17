China Information Technology (CNIT) and SAP (SAP) Critical Survey

China Information Technology (NYSE: SAP) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Information Technology and SAP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Information Technology $18.19 million 3.94 $850,000.00 N/A N/A SAP $26.50 billion 5.63 $4.83 billion $4.29 28.30

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than China Information Technology.

Dividends

SAP pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. China Information Technology does not pay a dividend. SAP pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Information Technology and SAP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Information Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A SAP 1 4 10 0 2.60

SAP has a consensus price target of $112.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.47%. Given SAP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SAP is more favorable than China Information Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of China Information Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of SAP shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of China Information Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Information Technology and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Information Technology N/A N/A N/A SAP 17.92% 18.07% 10.48%

Volatility & Risk

China Information Technology has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAP has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SAP beats China Information Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Information Technology

China Information Technology, Inc (CNIT) is a leading Internet service company that provides integrated cloud-based solutions enabling innovation and smart living in the fields of new media, elevator safety management, education, etc. Through continuous innovation, CNIT is aiming to leverage its proprietary Cloud-Application-Terminal technology to level the competitive landscape in the new media industry and deliver value for its shareholders, employees, customers, and the community.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics. The company also provides SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) suite for the intelligent enterprise; SAP Integrated Business Planning solutions that deliver real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Business ByDesign, a cloud-based ERP solution; SAP Business One, an on-premise and cloud business application; SAP Fiori, an user interface for enhancing user experience; SAP SuccessFactors Human Capital Management, a cloud software solution; SAP Fieldglass, a cloud-based application that enables external workforce management and services procurement; SAP Ariba, an online business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Hybris, which provide cloud-based products that run front-office functions. In addition, it offers SAP MaxAttention, which enables its customers to simplify their IT operations and optimize operations; SAP ActiveEmbedded to support smaller businesses requiring interaction; advisory, and implementation and migration services; SAP Enterprise Support that provides customer support experience across various products and solutions; SAP Preferred Success plan for administrators and end users; and SAP Solution Manager, which helps customers manage their SAP products throughout the lifecycle. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

