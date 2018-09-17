Cerner (CERN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.71.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN stock opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Zane M. Burke sold 381,139 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $24,411,952.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,472.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Zane M. Burke sold 151,818 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $9,934,969.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,633.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,270,870 shares of company stock worth $82,486,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3,608.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,564 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 880.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.