Centene Corp (CNC) Holdings Trimmed by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 127.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE:CNC opened at $145.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $83.56 and a 52-week high of $148.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.06%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Centene from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Centene from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. MED restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Centene to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 472,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,071,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,550 shares of company stock worth $4,274,790. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.